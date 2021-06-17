DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2021

Halfords Group plc Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2021 Strong performance driven by share gains in Motoring services, profitability improvements across the Group, and share gains and strong demand in Cycling. Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 2 April 2021 ("the period"). To aid comparability, all numbers shown are before the impact of IFRS 16, before non-underlying items, and on a 52-week basis, unless otherwise stated. Overview FY21 - Grew market share in Motoring Services and Cycling; strong growth in areas of strategic focus - Group Services, B2B and Online; delivered significant cost efficiencies. - Underlying Profit Before Tax of GBP96.3m, +GBP40.4m above last year. - Strong cash generation; year-end Net Cash of GBP58.1m, including certain non-recurring benefits. - Proposed final dividend per share of 5p. FY22 - Building on strong foundations, we will accelerate investment in our transformation and position the business for long term success. - Confident in our prospects but conscious of continued COVID-19 volatility; targeting profit before tax, post-IFRS 16 adjustments, of above GBP75m and a proposed full year dividend per share of 9p. Long term - Confident in the long-term growth prospects of the motoring and cycling markets and our ability to compete strongly in each. - Significant growth opportunity in our Services and B2B businesses. - Ambition to become the market leader in electric mobility services and support the UK's switch to a more sustainable future. - Progressive dividend policy. Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to have delivered a year of very strong financial and operational progress, especially in light of the extraordinary challenges presented by the pandemic. As ever, I would like to thank our outstanding colleagues across the business for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication. It was a year in which Halfords' transformation into a service-led business was rapidly accelerated, and we were particularly pleased to achieve a record revenue performance in the strategically important area of Motoring services. We have continued to increase our scale and capacity in this area and customers can now receive our services at almost 800 fixed locations, or at home from one of our 143 mobile expert vans. We have also continued to lead the transition to an electric vehicle future by investing in training and technology. By the end of the current financial year, we will have trained more than 2,000 of our store and garage colleagues to service electric cars, bikes and scooters. Demand for our services remains strong in the new financial year, and our touring categories are currently performing particularly well given the trend towards staycations this summer. In the longer-term, we remain confident in the future prospects for the UK's motoring and cycling markets and our ability to compete strongly in both." Group financial summary FY21 FY20 FY20 (52 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) 52-week change 52-week LFL* Change GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,292.3 1,155.1 1,142.4 +13.1% +13.9% Retail 1,039.8 961.0 950.6 +9.4% +14.6% Autocentres 252.5 194.1 191.8 +31.6% +9.7% Gross Margin 50.8% 51.1% 51.1% -34bps Retail 48.3% 48.2% 48.2% +10bps Autocentres 61.1% 65.4% 65.5% -440bps Underlying EBITDA* 139.8 92.6 95.3 +46.7% Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT")* 96.3 52.6 55.9 +72.3% Net Non-Underlying Items, pre-IFRS 16 (37.3) (32.1) (32.1) Impact of IFRS 16 5.5 (1.1) (1.1) Profit Before Tax, after impact of IFRS 16 64.5 19.4 22.7 +184.1% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 40.7p 22.9p 24.3p +67.5%

*Before IFRS 16, before non-underlying items. *Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 21. The LFL change measure adjusts for the in-year store openings and closures, and acquisitions.

Key highlights - Autocentres, including our Halfords Mobile Expert vans ("HME"), gained significant market share, growing 9.7% LFL

against a backdrop of traffic more than 25% below pre-pandemic levels. - Strong growth in our areas of strategic focus: Group Services growing +23%, B2B +40% and Online +110%. - In Retail:

- LFL sales growth of +14.6% (total revenue +9.4%), with cycling +54.1% LFL and motoring down -12.1% LFL.

- In Motoring, essential products such as 3B's ("Blades, Bulbs and Batteries") outperformed traffic levels,

whilst touring, car cleaning and maintenance products finished in strong growth.

- In Cycling, we refreshed over 50% of our Adult bikes, attracting new and existing customers with our award

winning and exclusive own brand bikes.

- Strong Cycling services growth of +51%, fulfilled by our national coverage of technicians.

- Tredz grew revenue by +66% and profit by GBP7m YoY, as we focussed our investment on one performance cycling

brand following the closure of Cycle Republic. - In Autocentres:

- Total revenue growth of +31.6% (+9.7% LFL) and EBIT, before non-underlying items and IFRS 16 adjustments, of

GBP12.7m, +89.6% higher than last year. An exceptional performance reflecting significant market share gains.

- Strong growth of our Halfords Mobile Expert ("HME") vans business, growing revenue by +200% and finishing the

year with 143 vans, 14 hubs and over 250 technicians, with established hubs now profit accretive to the Group.

- Expanded our coverage of the commercial market through the acquisition of Universal Tyres, adding 20 garages to

our fixed estate and 89 commercial vans. - Electric mobility: - E-mobility sales (i.e., e-bikes, e-scooters and associated accessories) up +94% - By the end of FY22, more than 2,000 of our store and garage colleagues will be trained to service electric

vehicles, bikes and scooters. - Group gross margin declined by -34bps, reflecting a +680bps improvement in Cycling and underlying improvements in

the Autocentres businesses, largely offsetting the adverse mix impact of a -12 percentage-point change in

high-margin motoring revenues as a percentage of Retail sales and the full year mix impact of the McConechy's and

Tyres on the Drive acquisitions. - Operating costs were tightly controlled, increasing +5.6% before non-underlying items and IFRS 16 adjustments,

decreasing as a proportion of revenue by -3.1ppts. Costs of operating with COVID-19 were significant, approximately

GBP33m across the Group. The Group was also eligible for business rates relief, totalling GBP39m. - Profit Before Tax ("PBT"), pre-IFRS 16 and before non-underlying items of GBP96.3m. PBT after the impact of IFRS 16

and including non-underlying items of GBP64.5m, +GBP41.8m above FY20. - Free Cash Flow of GBP145.3m driven by strong profit generation, lower cycling stocks due to global supply

constraints, and our actions to preserve cash throughout the pandemic. - Non-underlying items were GBP37.3m, the majority of which are non-cash in the year and are mainly related to the

previously announced closure of 55 stores and garages, following a strategic review of low-return locations.

Current trading and Outlook

We have seen positive momentum carry forward into the first 9 weeks of FY22, with demand for our motoring services strong, cycling demand remaining elevated, and staycation products popular in Retail motoring. The two-year LFL growth rates (vs. FY20) for the first nine weeks of FY22 were as follows: Retail Motoring 6.6%, Retail Cycling 42.0%, Autocentres 6.6%.

Although we expect a continuation of the volatile and unpredictable trading seen throughout FY21, we are positive on our prospects for FY22. In the short term, we expect the market share gains we have made across our Autocentres business to continue, alongside an increase in more regular and routine motoring journeys. Within our Retail business, pent-up demand and the restrictions on foreign travel will give rise to increased demand for our touring and cycling products, whilst motoring products should benefit from more normalised traffic patterns.

