Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -5

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2021

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2021 17-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 June 2021 Halfords Group plc Preliminary Results: Financial Year 2021 Strong performance driven by share gains in Motoring services, profitability improvements across the Group, and share gains and strong demand in Cycling. Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its preliminary results for the 52 weeks to 2 April 2021 ("the period"). To aid comparability, all numbers shown are before the impact of IFRS 16, before non-underlying items, and on a 52-week basis, unless otherwise stated. Overview FY21 - Grew market share in Motoring Services and Cycling; strong growth in areas of strategic focus - Group Services, B2B and Online; delivered significant cost efficiencies. - Underlying Profit Before Tax of GBP96.3m, +GBP40.4m above last year. - Strong cash generation; year-end Net Cash of GBP58.1m, including certain non-recurring benefits. - Proposed final dividend per share of 5p. FY22 - Building on strong foundations, we will accelerate investment in our transformation and position the business for long term success. - Confident in our prospects but conscious of continued COVID-19 volatility; targeting profit before tax, post-IFRS 16 adjustments, of above GBP75m and a proposed full year dividend per share of 9p. Long term - Confident in the long-term growth prospects of the motoring and cycling markets and our ability to compete strongly in each. - Significant growth opportunity in our Services and B2B businesses. - Ambition to become the market leader in electric mobility services and support the UK's switch to a more sustainable future. - Progressive dividend policy. Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to have delivered a year of very strong financial and operational progress, especially in light of the extraordinary challenges presented by the pandemic. As ever, I would like to thank our outstanding colleagues across the business for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication. It was a year in which Halfords' transformation into a service-led business was rapidly accelerated, and we were particularly pleased to achieve a record revenue performance in the strategically important area of Motoring services. We have continued to increase our scale and capacity in this area and customers can now receive our services at almost 800 fixed locations, or at home from one of our 143 mobile expert vans. We have also continued to lead the transition to an electric vehicle future by investing in training and technology. By the end of the current financial year, we will have trained more than 2,000 of our store and garage colleagues to service electric cars, bikes and scooters. Demand for our services remains strong in the new financial year, and our touring categories are currently performing particularly well given the trend towards staycations this summer. In the longer-term, we remain confident in the future prospects for the UK's motoring and cycling markets and our ability to compete strongly in both." Group financial summary FY21 FY20 FY20 (52 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) 52-week change 52-week LFL* Change GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,292.3 1,155.1 1,142.4 +13.1% +13.9% Retail 1,039.8 961.0 950.6 +9.4% +14.6% Autocentres 252.5 194.1 191.8 +31.6% +9.7% Gross Margin 50.8% 51.1% 51.1% -34bps Retail 48.3% 48.2% 48.2% +10bps Autocentres 61.1% 65.4% 65.5% -440bps Underlying EBITDA* 139.8 92.6 95.3 +46.7% Underlying Profit Before Tax ("PBT")* 96.3 52.6 55.9 +72.3% Net Non-Underlying Items, pre-IFRS 16 (37.3) (32.1) (32.1) Impact of IFRS 16 5.5 (1.1) (1.1) Profit Before Tax, after impact of IFRS 16 64.5 19.4 22.7 +184.1% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 40.7p 22.9p 24.3p +67.5%

*Before IFRS 16, before non-underlying items. *Alternative performance measures are defined and reconciled to IFRS amounts in the glossary on page 21. The LFL change measure adjusts for the in-year store openings and closures, and acquisitions.

Key highlights - Autocentres, including our Halfords Mobile Expert vans ("HME"), gained significant market share, growing 9.7% LFL

against a backdrop of traffic more than 25% below pre-pandemic levels. - Strong growth in our areas of strategic focus: Group Services growing +23%, B2B +40% and Online +110%. - In Retail:

- LFL sales growth of +14.6% (total revenue +9.4%), with cycling +54.1% LFL and motoring down -12.1% LFL.

- In Motoring, essential products such as 3B's ("Blades, Bulbs and Batteries") outperformed traffic levels,

whilst touring, car cleaning and maintenance products finished in strong growth.

- In Cycling, we refreshed over 50% of our Adult bikes, attracting new and existing customers with our award

winning and exclusive own brand bikes.

- Strong Cycling services growth of +51%, fulfilled by our national coverage of technicians.

- Tredz grew revenue by +66% and profit by GBP7m YoY, as we focussed our investment on one performance cycling

brand following the closure of Cycle Republic. - In Autocentres:

- Total revenue growth of +31.6% (+9.7% LFL) and EBIT, before non-underlying items and IFRS 16 adjustments, of

GBP12.7m, +89.6% higher than last year. An exceptional performance reflecting significant market share gains.

- Strong growth of our Halfords Mobile Expert ("HME") vans business, growing revenue by +200% and finishing the

year with 143 vans, 14 hubs and over 250 technicians, with established hubs now profit accretive to the Group.

- Expanded our coverage of the commercial market through the acquisition of Universal Tyres, adding 20 garages to

our fixed estate and 89 commercial vans. - Electric mobility: - E-mobility sales (i.e., e-bikes, e-scooters and associated accessories) up +94% - By the end of FY22, more than 2,000 of our store and garage colleagues will be trained to service electric

vehicles, bikes and scooters. - Group gross margin declined by -34bps, reflecting a +680bps improvement in Cycling and underlying improvements in

the Autocentres businesses, largely offsetting the adverse mix impact of a -12 percentage-point change in

high-margin motoring revenues as a percentage of Retail sales and the full year mix impact of the McConechy's and

Tyres on the Drive acquisitions. - Operating costs were tightly controlled, increasing +5.6% before non-underlying items and IFRS 16 adjustments,

decreasing as a proportion of revenue by -3.1ppts. Costs of operating with COVID-19 were significant, approximately

GBP33m across the Group. The Group was also eligible for business rates relief, totalling GBP39m. - Profit Before Tax ("PBT"), pre-IFRS 16 and before non-underlying items of GBP96.3m. PBT after the impact of IFRS 16

and including non-underlying items of GBP64.5m, +GBP41.8m above FY20. - Free Cash Flow of GBP145.3m driven by strong profit generation, lower cycling stocks due to global supply

constraints, and our actions to preserve cash throughout the pandemic. - Non-underlying items were GBP37.3m, the majority of which are non-cash in the year and are mainly related to the

previously announced closure of 55 stores and garages, following a strategic review of low-return locations.

Current trading and Outlook

We have seen positive momentum carry forward into the first 9 weeks of FY22, with demand for our motoring services strong, cycling demand remaining elevated, and staycation products popular in Retail motoring. The two-year LFL growth rates (vs. FY20) for the first nine weeks of FY22 were as follows: Retail Motoring 6.6%, Retail Cycling 42.0%, Autocentres 6.6%.

Although we expect a continuation of the volatile and unpredictable trading seen throughout FY21, we are positive on our prospects for FY22. In the short term, we expect the market share gains we have made across our Autocentres business to continue, alongside an increase in more regular and routine motoring journeys. Within our Retail business, pent-up demand and the restrictions on foreign travel will give rise to increased demand for our touring and cycling products, whilst motoring products should benefit from more normalised traffic patterns.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -2-

There are, however, external factors that add uncertainty to our outlook. Supply challenges for Cycling products remain acute, and a return to normal trading patterns remains highly uncertain, particularly in H2, as the hospitality industry and international travel potentially reopen to a greater extent. The general economic outlook remains challenging, with consumers likely to be more cautious and expecting greater value from their purchases. We will address this by making a significant investment in pricing in our Retail Motoring business. Although this may impact FY22 gross margins, we are confident it will strengthen the business in the medium and long term. After the strong start to the year, and in consideration of these factors, we are targeting FY22 profit before tax, including IFRS 16 adjustments, of above GBP75m.

In the longer term, we are confident in the outlook for the motoring and cycling markets and our ability to compete strongly in both. We have demonstrated the resilience and growth opportunity in our Services and B2B businesses by gaining market share through increasing scale and convenience alongside enhancing the overall customer experience. We also believe that the increased adoption of Cycling will continue, supported by Government investment and a societal need to tackle climate change. As a business, we will continue to drive our markets by launching more new and exclusive products, becoming the market leader in electric mobility as the UK switches to a sustainable future, and continuing to engage our customers by creating a seamless digital and physical experience. Building on the strong foundations we have created in FY21, Halfords is well-positioned to accelerate its transformation journey.

Capital structure and dividend

We have finished the financial year with a strong balance sheet, ending with net cash of GBP58.1m, although some of this is non-recurring, and will unwind as inventory levels return to optimal levels and the timing of creditor payments normalises. This financial strength gives us the ability to invest in our transformation plan, positioning the business for long-term success. Considering this opportunity, we have updated our capital allocation priorities as follows: 1. Maintaining a prudent balance sheet 2. Investment for growth 3. M&A, focused on Autocentres 4. Progressive dividend policy 5. Surplus cash returned to shareholders

Our maximum Net Debt: EBITDA ratio, on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, remains at 1.0x, or up to 1.5x on a short-term basis to fund M&A activity. However, given the current strength of our balance sheet and the uncertain economic environment, we will operate with more prudent debt levels in the near-term.

With a robust and proven strategy, it is imperative we invest in our transformation plan, which we believe will require between GBP50m and GBP60m per year of capital expenditure in the medium-term. Our growth plan will be complemented by acquisitions if we are able to find attractive businesses, with the right strategic fit and for a fair price. Our acquisition strategy will be focussed on scaling our motoring services business, propelling us to market leadership in aftermarket service, maintenance and repair.

We understand the importance of the ordinary dividend to many of our investors. Recognising this, and the strength of the current balance sheet, we are proposing an FY21 final dividend of 5p per share and a reinstatement of the ordinary dividend from FY22 at 9p per share, intending this to be progressive. Should surplus cash remain in the business that we feel we cannot deploy with good rates of return, we will return this to shareholders in the most appropriate way.

Enquiries

Investors & Analysts (Halfords)

Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer

Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director +44 (0) 7483 360 675

Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 1527 513 189

Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Rob Greening halfords@powerscourt-group.com

Lisa Kavanagh

Jack Shelley

Results presentation

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today, starting at 09:00am UK time. Attendance is by invitation only. A copy of the presentation and a transcript of the call will be available at www.halfordscompany.com in due course. For further details please contact Powerscourt on the details above.

Next trading statement

On 8 September 2021 we will report our trading update for the 20 weeks ending 20 August 2021.

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 404 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 374 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's and Universal) and have access to 143 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and Tyres on the Drive) and 192 Commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

Chief Executive's Statement

Operational review

I am very pleased with our performance in FY21, shown not only in the financial results but also in the operational agility demonstrated throughout the business to overcome the many challenges presented last year. COVID-19 was clearly the most significant challenge faced by any retailer, but we have also faced Brexit, container shortages, port congestion and more recently, the blockage of the Suez Canal. Our performance not only showcases the resilience of our core business and the relevance of our strategy, but also the importance of our progress in creating a more efficient and profitable business to provide strong foundations for future growth.

Retail

Retail revenue of GBP1,039.8m was +9.4% above last year and +14.6% on a LFL basis. We saw a volatile and unpredictable year of trading, with large swings in LFL performances from week to week, and across our categories. Overall, we saw strong demand for our Cycling products, +54.1% above last year, with our performance cycling business Tredz performing even better at +66.3%. Motoring was -12.1% LFL, better than traffic levels but inevitably impacted by the lockdowns.

Retail Motoring

Retail motoring sales were down -12.1% LFL against the backdrop of -25% fewer car journeys and low consumer confidence. As an essential retailer we played our part in the COVID-19 response by carrying out over 60k Services for NHS and key workers during the height of the pandemic and over 1m essential services during full lockdowns. We also kept innovating our products and services, including the launch of our WeCheck app, which enables colleagues to digitally record vehicle checks undertaken and the recommended actions for a customer to keep their car safe. We performed well in product categories related to staycation or car maintenance - Touring was up +1.7%, whilst Car Cleaning (+7.4%), Body Repair (+5.4%) and Workshop (+6.4%) all grew strongly. We launched new products in Blades, Bulbs and Car Seats, enabling these categories to perform stronger than the lower traffic levels would suggest, and helping to mitigate the challenging conditions we faced in discretionary categories, such as Dash Cams and Audio.

Retail Cycling

Cycling performed very well, +54.1% above last year, but presented its own challenges in securing supply and predicting demand. All mainstream product categories saw strong growth, with Adult Mechanical bikes +113% and E-bikes +76%, while our Performance Cycling business Tredz also saw strong revenue and profit growth, capitalising on customer transfer from our closed Cycle Republic business. We identified very early in the pandemic the unprecedented levels of demand for cycling, enabling us to use our scale and relationships to secure stock from new and existing suppliers. We also launched a series of customer journey enhancements, beginning online, to optimise the customer experience at a time of high demand.

In this competitive market we continued to innovate and refresh our exclusive ranges of own brand Carrera, Boardman and Apollo bikes. Our bikes secured multiple awards from specialist press and magazines throughout the year for their design, specification, and value. Over 50% of our adult bikes were updated last year, adding new features such as comfort saddles and puncture resistant tyres, all following customer feedback. Supply was, and remains, a challenge, but where necessary, we quickly adapted specifications and componentry to mitigate bottlenecks in production and worked with new suppliers to achieve a steady intake of bikes throughout the year. Keeping customers updated and engaged was a key priority and we launched a series of digital developments designed to enhance and assist customers finding their new bike. One example was 'Email me when in stock' or the ability to register interest in new launches. We also introduced bookable collection slots, next day delivery and tripled our central bike build capacity, all of which have led to improved NPS scores and customer feedback.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -3-

With high demand and limited global supply, many customers opted to fix their existing bike and we ensured our colleagues and systems were ready to help. Cycling Services grew more than +50% on last year as we offered free 32-point bike checks and took a market-leading share of the government's 'Fix Your Bike' scheme. We repaired and serviced over 1m bikes and were the only national retailer offering online booking slots, an initiative launched this year.

Retail gross margin

Despite the extreme, adverse change in motoring mix, Retail gross margin increased by +10bps, highlighting the importance and timeliness of our work over the last 18 months to improve the profitability of our Cycling business. We targeted a +300bps improvement in Cycling gross margins and through our work to rationalise componentry, improve buying terms, and optimise promotional effectiveness, we actually delivered a significant +680bps increase. This improvement enabled us to offset the -12 percentage-point change in motoring revenues as a percentage of total sales, and the corresponding impact on gross margins.

Retail operating costs

Our focus on efficiency and procurement saw Retail operating costs increase +1.6% year-on-year. Excluding GBP24.8m of COVID-19 related costs and GBP33.1m of business rate relief, operating costs were 3.6% higher year-on-year but decreased as a proportion of sales by -2.2ppts.

Our achievements helped mitigate the adverse mix impact described above, whilst also allowing investments in key strategic initiatives such as centralising customer contact. Our Retail business experienced the greatest disruption from COVID-19, implementing seven different operating models in six months to safeguard our customers and colleagues. We also employed front-of-house roles to monitor store capacity and social distancing, alongside significant investment in PPE. Acknowledging the unwavering commitment of our colleagues in such difficult circumstances, we launched almost GBP4m of initiatives during the year, including the Frontline Colleague Support Scheme and Halfords Here to Help Fund, alongside free flu vaccinations and wellbeing support lines.

Over the year, we continued to work on lowering the underlying costs within our business. As communicated at the end of FY20, we consolidated our performance cycling business, closing all 22 Cycle Republic stores and saving over GBP9m of annualised costs, whilst transferring a significant share of the customer base to our remaining Tredz business. In addition, we concluded our review of low-returning stores and consequently closed an additional 42 retail stores, where we are confident that trade-transfer will improve overall returns, generating an annualised cost saving of GBP15m. We also saved over GBP7m of annualised goods not for resale ("GNFR") costs, continued to improve our sustainability credentials through the continued roll-out of LED lighting and Building Management Systems, and renewed 19 leases for an average -30% reduction in rent premiums.

Autocentres

Autocentres revenue was GBP252.5m, growing 31.6% year-on-year and +9.7% on a LFL basis. The overall growth in Autocentres benefited from the annualisation of our FY20 acquisitions and the continued expansion of our Halfords Mobile Expert business, launching new vans and hubs to serve this growing and in-demand service.

However, our Autocentres business was not immune to the impacts of COVID-19. The reduction in traffic and MOT deferments required us to work hard to overcome these challenges, but our LFL and overall growth clearly demonstrate the significant increase in market share we have secured. This has been achieved by attracting new customers through our first Group Motoring Services marketing campaign, the ease for customers in booking appointments on our single Group website, and having their chosen service fulfilled through one of our fixed locations or by mobile experts at the customer's home or office. We further enhanced convenience for our customers by opening on Sundays in 131 garages, increasing our fleet of Halfords Mobile Expert vans to 143 and adding 20 garages to our business through our acquisition of Universal Tyres. We are confident that many of our customers will continue to use our services as their preferred choice, having grown the NPS score to 68.8 across the year and exiting FY21 at 72.6.

Autocentres EBIT was GBP12.7m on a reported basis, pre-IFRS 16, and GBP12.0m excluding COVID-19 related costs of GBP5.3m and business rates relief of GBP6.0m. EBIT growth was GBP5.3m versus FY20. This exceptional performance reflects ongoing improvements to the customer experience and increased operational efficiency, driven by continued enhancements to our digital operating model ('PACE'), and resulting in strong market share gains.

Areas of strategic focus

It has been a particularly strong year for our areas of strategic focus, demonstrating the resilience and relevance of our strategy in the face of a tough operating environment. We have seen market share increases and sales growth as our investments gain traction.

Group Services1

It was a very good year for Group Services, with revenues exceeding GBP370m, a growth of +23% on last year and now accounting for 29% of Group revenue. This was an excellent result under any circumstance but given the backdrop of -25% fewer journeys on UK roads, it is testament to our focus on this market. We launched several initiatives to boost customer awareness, including our 'Road Ready' campaign, our Group Services marketing campaign and our free 32-point bike check. We made booking our services easier than ever by enabling customers to book on our single Group website and we are the first national service provider to allow customers to book timed cycle service appointments or collections online. With heightened demand, we continued to increase our scale and capacity, making it easier and more convenient for customers to receive their services at one of almost 800 fixed locations, or at home or work from one of our 143 mobile expert vans.

Online

It was also a strong year for Group Online sales, which were GBP580m, growing +110% and accounting for 44% of Group revenue. Lockdowns and social distancing meant that customer demand for online and delivery channels grew dramatically. The successful launch of our new web platform in Q4 FY20 meant we were able to cope with a rapid +61% increase in traffic and provide a flexible platform from which we could continually develop the site and adapt to fast-changing customer needs. Not only did we change the focus and main content several times across the year, but we were able to add over 160 new customer-enhancing developments, such as guided selling, local stock availability, new services, new locations, bundles, recommendations, and personalisation across the Group. The result was a 10x increase in customers viewing Autocentre content and a conversion increase in Retail of +37%.

B2B2

Finally, B2B also delivered an excellent sales performance, growing +40% and accounting for 17.9% of Group revenue. We saw strong revenue growth in several areas of B2B. Our market-leading Cycle to Work ("C2W") scheme delivered +85% revenue growth, driven by a large increase in new clients to our scheme and increased uptake within our existing client base, with many increasing their employee spend limit above GBP1,000 for the first time. Our partnerships and gift card business also grew by over 20%, through increased reach, systems improvements allowing multi-channel redemption, and an expansion of our bulk product offering into fully-serviced bike fleets. The insurance replacement business recorded an 8% improvement year on year, supported by a growth in demand for bikes and our diversification into replacement children's car seats. Our fleet & commercial motoring servicing business grew by 72%, boosted by the acquisition of McConechy's, and although Tradecard declined -6%, this performance exceeded the consumer-facing growth rate of the most relevant product categories. Finally, we launched a new salary sacrifice offer, allowing employees to spread the cost of car maintenance, and improved our C2W offer within the Republic of Ireland.

Sustainability - Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

In our FY20 Annual Report, we set out our ESG strategy and demonstrated its alignment to the Group's purpose: 'To Inspire and Support a Lifetime of motoring and cycling'. We have since updated our strategy, including a clear prioritisation on the topics most important to us and our broad stakeholder base, and created a roadmap for building the capabilities and governance processes to drive further progress against the strategy. Our four priority areas are shown below, further details of which will be available in our FY21 annual report to be published in July 2021. - Electrification - Net Zero - Diversity & Inclusion - Product, Packaging and Waste management

Progress on strategy in FY21

'To Inspire and Support a Lifetime of motoring and cycling.'

At our preliminary results in July 2020, reflecting the unprecedented impact and extreme uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we highlighted that we would moderate our near-term plan. We adjusted our short-term focus to cost efficiency and cash preservation, ensuring our colleagues are safeguarded and engaged in the success of the business and, of particular importance, adapting quickly to new customer trends. Our aim was to strengthen the core of our business during FY21 in the hope that we could return to more transformative investment in FY22 as the pandemic situation stabilised. Our progress on the key building blocks was as follows:

Continue to transform and build a unique and market-leading Motoring Services offer - Increased the scale of our Halfords Mobile Expert offer to 143 vans, 14 hubs and over 250 technicians to serve a

wider geographic reach. - Acquired Universal Tyres, adding 20 garages to our fixed estate, as well as 89 vans, enabling us to expand our

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -4-

coverage of the commercial market in FY22. - Continued to invest in our technology:

- PACE into McConechy's

- Tyres on The Drive (ToTD) integrated into our Group website

- WeCheck app launched in Retail stores - Launched our first Group motoring services campaign, contributing to increased awareness and a +28% uplift in

consideration scores for our Services offer. - Implemented a new labour operating model in our Retail stores, designed to significantly increase our scale and

capability in motoring and cycling services. We completed consultations with over 5,500 colleagues, with 88%

ultimately retained in the business.

Enhancing our Group web platform and digital customer experience, to create an even more differentiated and specialist proposition - Launched over 160 new customer enhancements to our group website, including 'email me when in stock', guided

selling, local store stock availability, and personalisation. - Transferred inbound phone and digital customer-contact from all 404 retail stores to a centralised, specialist

team. With the pandemic driving contact volumes to at least four times higher than normal, caused by accelerated

online adoption and a buoyant cycling market, this initiative enabled a significant improvement in call answer

rates, to over 95%, improved service speed and query resolution, and the liberation of store-based colleagues to

focus on those customers in front of them. - With an ongoing focus on improving the customer experience, Retail NPS improved by +1.8 YoY and Autocentres NPS by

+3.8 YoY, a proud achievement in such a challenging year.

A focus on cost and efficiency, creating a leaner and more profitable business - Cycling profitability improvements of +680bps, far exceeding the targeted +300bps. - Sustainable working capital improvement of GBP20m - In line with our plans announced in November 2019, we closed 80 low-returning stores and garages where we were

confident of trade transfer to neighbouring locations. This includes the exit of 22 Cycle Republic stores,

announced in FY20. - Negotiated 19 lease renewals in Retail, achieving an average rent reduction of -30%. - Secured GNFR annualised cost savings of GBP7m.

Invest in our Colleagues' welfare, engagement and development - Colleague safety and wellbeing was our number one priority throughout FY21:

- We invested GBP11m in PPE and COVID-19 protocols across the Group.

- We invested a further GBP4m in direct financial support, including a Frontline Colleague Support Scheme and the

Halfords Here to Help fund.

- We launched a Wellbeing hub to support colleagues on a range of issues affecting their mental and physical

health. - We commenced our Services skills intervention, significantly increasing our colleagues' ability to provide a broad

range of motoring and cycling services to customers and providing them with development opportunities to help

further their careers.

FY22 strategy focus

The last 12 months have proven the resilience of our business and the ongoing relevance of our strategy to focus on the growth of motoring services and B2B. Although we expect the volatile and uncertain trading patterns to continue, the period of optimisation we have undertaken has strengthened the core business and it is now well-placed to withstand future challenges. Although we will continue to optimise the business, we will now accelerate the process of transformation that was paused during the pandemic.

By the end of FY22 we expect to see a different business beginning to emerge, with our areas of focus next year as follows:

Inspire - Project Fusion remains an exciting opportunity and we will trial between two and three towns in FY22. We think of

Fusion as 'a customer experience seamlessly, consistently, & conveniently executed across all of our assets in a

town'. It will encompass a destination retail store, an updated Autocentre garage, and a Halfords Mobile Expert

offer, all operating together in conjunction with centralised customer support channels and an online and home

delivery proposition across a major town or city. Focussed primarily on improving the customer experience and

understanding the potential of combining all Halfords services in the most compelling way, the trial will also test

whether a reinvigorated in-store & garage design, focused more heavily on the delivery of services, can further

stimulate sales across the Group. - We will continue to invest heavily in our digital proposition, whether online through the Group web platform, or

enabling the wider transformation agenda. - Through Project 'Peloton 2', we will significantly improve our PACs ("parts, accessories and clothing") offering in

Cycling, through better ranging, improved merchandising, and most importantly enabling our colleagues to provide

customers with complete solutions to their needs.

Support - We will increase our Halfords Mobile Expert van network to at least 200, bringing this popular service to more

parts of the UK and giving us over 80% national coverage. - We will increase the number of Autocentres garages, bringing us closer to our medium-term goal of 550 in the UK and

ROI. - We will continue to expand our B2B channel, in particular building on the commercial business we established

through our acquisitions of McConechy's and Universal Tyres. - We will lead the transition to an electric future by investing in training, technology and introducing new products

and services, positioning Halfords as the leading voice of E-mobility. This will include a commitment to train over

2,000 Retail and Autocentres colleagues in Electric servicing in FY22.

Lifetime - We will launch a unique and market-leading motoring services club, rewarding loyal customers with preferential

terms and offers. - The additional value of customers that shop across our Group remains an exciting and valuable opportunity. Although

the pandemic caused normal shopping behaviours to be interrupted, we will continue to focus on this and our digital

customer experience. - Our focus on ESG matters will accelerate, centred on four priority areas in which Halfords can make a real

difference: Electrification, our Net Zero commitment, Diversity & Inclusion, and Product, Packaging and Waste

management.

Underpinned by: - Cost and efficiency will remain a focus and although we do not foresee any further large-scale property closures in

the near-term, we will retain flexibility in our estate and seek to negotiate further rental savings. - Our frontline colleagues will benefit from the biggest investment in skills to-date, further enhancing our

super-specialist expertise. By the close of H2 we will have completed our skills intervention, resulting in our

skills base increasing from 16,000 to over 40,000, with every colleague trained in all core services. - We will transition to a new Group operating and reward model, better aligned to our Group strategy and our One

Halfords Family values.

In addition to these strategic priorities, we will continue to optimise the business to further strengthen our foundations. As mentioned in our Outlook statement above, one key initiative in FY22 will be an investment in core pricing in our motoring products business. The dramatic acceleration in online shopping and a more challenging economic picture have brought value into sharp focus and so we believe this is the right time to make this investment, providing customers with greater value and providing a strong foundation for our services business.

Graham Stapleton Chief Executive Officer, June 2021

Halfords Group Plc 1. Group Services includes revenues across both Retail and Autocentres and includes associated products 2. B2B includes revenues from C2W, Commercial, Fleet and product sales to businesses in both Retail and Autocentres

Chief Financial Officer's Report

Halfords Group plc ("the Group" or "Group")

Reportable Segments

Halfords Group operates through two reportable business segments: - Retail, operating in both the UK and Republic of Ireland; and - Autocentres, operating solely in the UK.

All references to Retail represent the consolidation of the Halfords ("Halfords Retail") and Cycle Republic businesses, Boardman Bikes Limited and Boardman International Limited (together, "Boardman Bikes"), and Performance Cycling Limited (together, "Tredz and Wheelies") trading entities. All references to Group represent the consolidation of the Retail and Autocentres segments.

The "FY21" accounting period represents trading for the 52 weeks to 2 April 2021 ("the financial year"). The prior period "FY20" represents trading for the 53 weeks to 3 April 2020 ("the prior year"). To ensure a meaningful comparison with the prior year, all commentary, unless otherwise stated, is against the 52-week period ended 27 March 2020 and is before non-underlying items. Most of our commentary on profit and cost measures is before the impact of IFRS 16, which is stated where relevant. The impact of IFRS 16 is shown in the table below and further details of this impact are provided later within this report.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Preliminary Results: -5-

Group Financial Results

FY21 FY20 FY20 52-week (52 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) change GBPm GBPm GBPm Group Revenue 1,292.3 1,155.1 1,142.4 +13.1% Group Gross Profit 656.3 589.7 584.0 +12.4% Underlying EBIT pre-IFRS 16* 101.8 55.4 58.7 +73.4% Underlying EBITDA pre-IFRS 16* 139.8 92.6 95.3 +46.7% Net Finance Costs (5.5) (2.8) (2.8) +96.4% Underlying Profit Before Tax pre-IFRS 16* 96.3 52.6 55.9 +72.3% Net Non-Underlying Items (37.3) (32.1) (32.1) +16.2% Impact of IFRS 16 5.5 (1.1) (1.1) - Profit Before Tax 64.5 19.4 22.7 +184.1% Underlying Basic Earnings per Share pre-IFRS 16* 40.7p 22.9p 24.3p +67.5%

* This report includes Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) which we believe provide readers with important additional information on the Group. A glossary of terms and reconciliation to IFRS amounts is shown on page 21.

The speed with which COVID-19 hit, and the subsequent implications, has challenged every business. Almost overnight, demand and customer shopping behaviour changed, cashflows and supply chains were interrupted, and the resulting operational challenges tested everyone and everything. Although I believe the financial strength of Halfords, and our diverse portfolio of essential products and services, positioned us well going into the pandemic, I am pleased that the work in the preceding 12 months was designed for exactly this purpose; to strengthen the resilience and performance of the business in an ever-changing retail environment. The FY21 financial results, therefore, reflect our operational agility in year but also the positive impact of longer-term initiatives to improve the efficiency and profitability of our business. We saw revenues and profits grow, gross margins improve in our core categories and businesses, operational costs fall as a proportion of sales, and a closing net cash position of GBP58.1m.

The customary financial metrics undoubtably demonstrate our strong performance but, over and above this, we also undertook further activity in year to safeguard the Group. This included securing GBP25m of CLBILS funding and covenant waivers on our existing RCF at the peak of the pandemic and, more notably, the subsequent refinancing of the Group's debt facility for the next 3 years, securing a competitive rate of borrowing on a reduced facility size overall.

Group revenue in FY21, at GBP1,292.3m, was up 13.1%, comprised of Retail revenues of GBP1,039.8m and Autocentres revenue of GBP252.5m. This compared to FY20 Group revenue of GBP1,142.4m, which saw Retail revenue of GBP950.6m and Autocentres revenue of GBP191.8m. Group gross profit at GBP656.3m (FY20: GBP584.0m) represented 50.8% of Group revenue (FY20: 51.1%), comprising of a Retail gross margin up +10bps year on year at 48.3% and a decrease in the Autocentres gross margin of 440 bps to 61.1%, reflecting the recent acquisition of lower gross margin businesses. Although the headline Group gross margin rate declined -34bps, this was a strong result given the dynamics and volatility of the last twelve months and the outcome reflects our focus on creating a more profitable business. To context this result, it is worth highlighting three key components within the final overall Group gross margin %. Within Retail, we saw a significant and adverse change in mix, out of higher margin motoring products and into lower margin cycling. Motoring revenues were impacted by the almost continuous rhythm of lockdowns and resultant fewer journeys. On the contrary, our cycling performance was very strong as we worked hard to capitalise on any opportunity within this market and offset the lost motoring revenue. Offsetting the significant mix impact, we saw a particularly strong margin rate improvement, reflecting almost 18 months of work to improve the profitability of our cycling business. The overall improvement in cycling gross margin was particularly pleasing, up almost 680bps on FY20 and, alongside a smaller, but favourable, improvement in motoring this completely mitigated the adverse mix effect within Retail.

The final margin impact was seen within our Autocentre Business. The overall performance was -440bps vs FY20 but was expected as we reported the first full year of Tyres on the Drive and McConechy's Tyre Service Limited ("McConechy's"). As we highlighted last year, these businesses generate a lower gross margin due to a higher participation of tyre sales. The operating model is different, but we see an opportunity in the medium term as we increase the participation of higher-margin services, maintenance, and repair within the product mix. Encouragingly, all three Autocentre businesses saw their gross margins improve vs FY20 as we continue to optimise and take the first steps on this journey.

Total underlying costs, pre-IFRS 16, increased to GBP554.5m (FY20: GBP525.3m) of which Retail comprised GBP410.6m (FY20: GBP404.3m), Autocentres GBP141.6m (FY20: GBP118.9m) and unallocated costs GBP2.3m (FY20: GBP2.1m). Unallocated costs represent amortisation charges in respect of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, namely the acquisition of Autocentres in February 2010, Boardman Bikes in June 2014, Tredz and Wheelies in May 2016, McConechy's in November 2020 and The Universal Tyre Company (Deptford) Limited ("Universal") in March 2021, which arise on consolidation of the Group. Group Underlying EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 increased 46.7% to GBP139.8m (FY20: GBP95.3m), whilst net finance costs pre-IFRS 16 were GBP5.5m (FY20: GBP2.8m).

Group operating costs before non-underlying items and pre-IFRS 16 saw an increase of 5.6% but decreased as a proportion of sales by -3.1ppts to 42.9%, demonstrating our increased efficiency. As with revenue and gross margin, there are several movements within this result that give context to the performance. The Group saw over GBP33m of costs as a result of operating under COVID-19 restrictions, driven by additional payroll to manage colleague and customer safety, personal protective equipment ('PPE') and safety equipment, and higher fulfilment cost as customers temporarily changed shopping behaviour. During Q1, whilst the Groups stores and centres were partially closed, over 50% of colleagues were furloughed. At this point we utilised government furlough schemes, receiving GBP10.5m of support, which was later paid back in full during Q4. We also recognised the difficult environment through which our colleagues have worked and, as a result, invested in supporting them financially through a series of initiatives, including the Front-Line Bonus Scheme and a Hardship Fund, totalling GBP4m, whilst also adjusting holiday rules to allow colleagues to take more time off during FY22. These costs were offset by the business rates relief of GBP39m across the Group, of which the majority arose within the Retail business.

We continued to drive our ongoing efficiency programmes, delivering GBP7m of GNFR (goods not for resale) cost savings, alongside those associated with the closure of Cycle Republic, worth a further GBP9m. We also achieved rental savings within our Retail estate on 19 lease renewals of circa -30% worth GBP0.6m in FY21 and continued to convert more of our stores and garages to LED lighting, saving a further GBP0.4m. These underlying savings were offset by the inevitable cost increases associated with the growth of our business. The annualisation of our acquisitions, Tyres on the Drive and McConechy's, added GBP18m, strategic investments totalled GBP8m and the significantly skewed mix into bikes, and their increased volumes sold during FY21 added a further GBP22m of additional cost.

Underlying Profit Before Tax pre-IFRS 16 for the year increased 72.3% at GBP96.3m (FY20: GBP55.9m). Non-underlying items of GBP37.3m in the year (FY20: GBP32.1m) related predominantly to the closure of a number of stores and garages following a strategic review, as well as costs relating to organisational restructuring. After non-underlying items, Group Profit Before Tax was GBP59.0m (FY20: GBP23.8m).

After non-underlying items and including IFRS 16, Group Profit Before Tax was GBP64.5m (FY20: GBP22.7m). The impact on the Group of IFRS 16 in the period was a GBP5.5m net increase to Group Profit Before Tax. Further details on the impact of IFRS 16 is shown later in this report.

Retail

FY21 FY20 FY20 52-week (52 weeks) (53 weeks) (52 weeks) change GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 1,039.8 961.0 950.6 +9.4% Gross Profit 502.0 462.8 458.4 +9.5% Gross Margin 48.3% 48.2% 48.2% +10bps Operating Costs (410.6) (410.8) (404.3) +1.6% Underlying EBIT pre-IFRS 16* 91.4 52.0 54.1 +68.9% Non-underlying items (33.6) (29.5) (29.5) +13.9% Impact of IFRS 16 14.2 (1.2) (1.2) - EBIT post-IFRS 16 72.0 21.3 23.4 +207.7% Underlying EBITDA pre-IFRS 16* 120.5 81.1 82.7 +45.7%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)