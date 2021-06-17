Anzeige
17.06.2021
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Welcomes Green Hydrogen Systems to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, June 17, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S shares (short name: GREENH) will commence today on
the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. Green Hydrogen Systems belongs to the energy
sector and is the 87th company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and an electrolyser OEM -
Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Company develops and manufactures
electrolysis solutions and provides related services for the production of
green hydrogen using renewable electricity. Green Hydrogen Systems' approach to
ESG is focused on three key principals: innovation in sustainable technology,
safety & health as priority #1, and a strong commitment to corporate governance
and social responsibility. 

"Green hydrogen is expected to play a central role at the heart of a future
sustainable energy system covering all parts of global societies", states
Sebastian Koks Andreassen. "As a manufacturer of efficient, modular and
standardized electrolysis equipment for production of green hydrogen, our plan
is to unfold our technology's large potential by scaling up Green Hydrogen
Systems to meet the surging global demand. We are thankful for the trust from
our investors and for the capital raised at our listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The company's focus is now to execute on our plan for growth and value creation
from continued investments in R&D, manufacturing capacity and talented
employees". 

"We are proud to welcome Green Hydrogen Systems to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main
Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "It is with
enthusiasm that we can add another company to our main market within
sustainable technology, which both matches investors' demand for sustainable
companies and which can help achieve the UN global goals." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
