Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Welcomes Green Hydrogen Systems to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, June 17, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S shares (short name: GREENH) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. Green Hydrogen Systems belongs to the energy sector and is the 87th company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and an electrolyser OEM - Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Company develops and manufactures electrolysis solutions and provides related services for the production of green hydrogen using renewable electricity. Green Hydrogen Systems' approach to ESG is focused on three key principals: innovation in sustainable technology, safety & health as priority #1, and a strong commitment to corporate governance and social responsibility. "Green hydrogen is expected to play a central role at the heart of a future sustainable energy system covering all parts of global societies", states Sebastian Koks Andreassen. "As a manufacturer of efficient, modular and standardized electrolysis equipment for production of green hydrogen, our plan is to unfold our technology's large potential by scaling up Green Hydrogen Systems to meet the surging global demand. We are thankful for the trust from our investors and for the capital raised at our listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The company's focus is now to execute on our plan for growth and value creation from continued investments in R&D, manufacturing capacity and talented employees". "We are proud to welcome Green Hydrogen Systems to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "It is with enthusiasm that we can add another company to our main market within sustainable technology, which both matches investors' demand for sustainable companies and which can help achieve the UN global goals." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm