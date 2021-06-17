Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
WKN: A2QBSN ISIN: NO0010890304 Ticker-Symbol: 606 
Tradegate
17.06.21
09:29 Uhr
1,817 Euro
-0,091
-4,74 %
PR Newswire
17.06.2021 | 08:58
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus and transfer of listing from Euronext Growth (Oslo) to Oslo Børs

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements regarding the application by Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("Aker Carbon Capture" or the "Company") for a listing of its shares on Oslo Børs (the "Listing") and the announcement by the Oslo Stock Exchange on June 16, 2021, where it was informed that Oslo Børs had approved the Company's application for Listing.

The Company has prepared a prospectus in connection with the Listing, which has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The prospectus is available at https://www.akercarboncapture.com/investors.

The first day of trading of the shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange is expected to be on Friday, June 18, 2021. Consequently, the last day of trading of the shares on Euronext Growth (Oslo) will be Thursday, June 17, 2021. No new shares will be offered in connection with the Listing.

Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS has acted as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the Listing.

CONTACT:
Media contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--approval-and-publication-of-prospectus-and-transfer-of-listing-from-euronex,c3369234

© 2021 PR Newswire
