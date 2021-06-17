

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate fell marginally in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April.



The number of unemployed persons declined to 309,000 in May from 316,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, decreased to 8.7 percent in May from 8.8 percent in the previous month.



