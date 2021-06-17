Swedish healthcare region goes live with cloud service from Sectra for radiology imaging

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has installed a region-wide cloud service for the radiology and clinical physiology operations in one of Sweden's healthcare regions, Region Västernorrland. The solution makes reading radiology images simpler and more efficient by making both the images and related information available in the same system. Since Sectra assumes responsibility for technology and operation of the system, the healthcare provider can devote more time to its core business-offering fast and efficient care.

Region Västernorrland includes the hospitals in Sundsvall, Örnsköldsvik and Sollefteå as well as a number of health centers that together provide care for the region's approximately 245,000 inhabitants.

"The project and installation were carried out according to plan, and now that Region Västernorrland has the new region-wide radiology imaging solution in place, they have a number of new tools to boost reading efficiency and simplify how cases are handled in the region," says Mikael Widén, Business Area Manager, Sectra Sweden.

Region Västernorrland has used Sectra's breast imaging module since 2012 and the digital pathology module since 2017. In late summer 2020, the region chose to expand its collaboration with Sectra to include the handling of images and information from its approximately 200,000 examinations per year within radiology and clinical physiology. The next phase of the project will be to integrate departments and specialties by consolidating the IT systems for radiology and breast imaging.

Mats Björnemo, President of Sectra Sweden, says: "It is an honor to continue our collaboration with Region Västernorrland to improve the handling of medical images. Doing so through a cloud service where we, as an IT provider with experience of both medical imaging and cybersecurity, assume overall responsibility is something that an increasing number of healthcare providers are looking for as it provides cost and operational benefits."

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

