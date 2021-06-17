DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 16/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 455.1312 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42372 CODE: CW8U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 111958 EQS News ID: 1209140 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209140&application_name=news

