DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.6788 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3029000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 111823 EQS News ID: 1209005 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 17, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)