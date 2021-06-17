DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2021 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 209.0714 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 465759 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 111811 EQS News ID: 1208993 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208993&application_name=news

