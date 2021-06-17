DJ Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 197.122 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45928 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 111803 EQS News ID: 1208985 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208985&application_name=news

