Brigade Electronics discusses how to successfully choose vehicle CCTV

PORTLAND, Ind., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle CCTV has proven valuable for fleet operators with many choosing to equip their vehicles with the technology to improve safety, support driver training and prevent fraudulent claims. The technology has been utilized across many sectors, including bus networks, delivery fleets and emergency vehicles.

As well as supporting driver training, installing vehicle CCTV provides a range of other benefits. These include providing proof against insurance claims, providing protection for drivers who may have been wrongly accused as the cause of an incident, providing irrefutable evidence in the case of accidents and legal proceedings, and encouraging driver best practice, resulting in less vehicle damage and fewer accidents. Additionally, vehicle CCTV also helps to deter vandalism and offers peace of mind for passengers and drivers.

For operators thinking about installing vehicle CCTV, there are a number of items that will need to be considered before making a commitment. Here, Corey Heniser, CEO at Brigade Electronics INC - a market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery, explains what to think about when choosing and installing vehicle CCTV and the common pitfalls to avoid.

Choosing vehicle CCTV

When choosing a vehicle CCTV system, the following information will help to ascertain a product's suitability:

Find out how the vehicle CCTV connected, e.g., with Wi-Fi or 4G and ascertain which connection will meet the requirements

Find out how the data is accessed and decide whether physically going to the vehicle to retrieve footage is acceptable or if an automatic download system is more appropriate. Vehicle CCTV with a fully managed cloud service, such as Brigade's MDR and BRIDGE, allows fleet managers to remotely access vehicle data at any time without having to physically enter the vehicle, making it ideal for large and busy operators.

Find out about the recording capabilities and how many hours of footage can be recorded

Find out if there are suitable trigger warnings, whether it will notify operators of incidents or events and how quickly will this information be received

Find out if any available trigger warnings can be tailored to specific requirements

Ensure footage can be backed-up appropriately and if it is tamperproof

Find out if footage be searched by time, date, and other important events

Find out how easy it is to export footage

Find out how many cameras are required and how many cameras can be connected?

Installing vehicle CCTV

Retrofitting vehicle CCTV might seem like a large project, but fortunately it is a relatively straightforward process for an experienced installation professional. Their expert knowledge of how the products work will ensure installation is a seamless process and completely hassle free.

Common pitfalls to avoid

Often, the main issue with vehicle CCTV is that the device doesn't fully meet the requirements of the operator or it is difficult to use. For example, restricted field of visibility on cameras can limit a device's capabilities, while difficulties downloading footage due to physically having to enter the vehicle can make an operator's job arduous. Therefore, it is worthwhile fully investigating a product and its functionality before making any commitments. A good supplier will take a consultative approach to assess a customer's needs prior to purchase and will offer a trial period for a product so that an operator can ensure it functions as it should and meets their requirements.

Speak to the professionals

Speaking to a safety expert will ensure the required information and support needed to successfully install vehicle CCTV is received. Additionally, they will be able to provide ongoing support once the device has been fitted, including fulfilling warranty related requirements.

