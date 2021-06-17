

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cove Appliance Inc. is recalling about 42,000 units of built-in dishwashers citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Cove Appliance 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445.



The products, manufactured in the United States, were sold at home appliance stores nationwide from February 2018 through May 2021 for between $2,400 and $2,500.



According to the agency, the heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after the Madison, Wisconsin-based company received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoking inside the dishwashers. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher's heating element.



In similar recalls citing fire risk, Metal Ware Corp. in April called back about 5,350 units of NESCO coffee bean roasters, and Rapala USA in January recalled about 128,000 units of rechargeable fillet knives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de