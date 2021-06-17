

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in May, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.7 percent gain in April. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.6 percent in May, following a 0.2 percent gain in the preceding month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 2.2 percent yearly in May and gained 0.8 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation rose to 2.6 percent in May from 1.9 percent in the prior month.



