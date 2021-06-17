Groves, recipient of the Fulbright US Scholar Award to Austria for Research Project on Succession Management Capabilities of Family Businesses, will conduct research, teach, and engage in international academic collaboration projects at Management Center Innsbruck.

The US Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Kevin S. Groves, PhD, of Pepperdine Graziadio Business School (PGBS) has received a Fulbright US Scholar Program award to Austria. Groves will conduct research, teach, and engage in international academic collaboration projects at Management Center Innsbruck (MCI). Broadening his existing research on succession planning and executive talent management practices, Groves will conduct research examining family business succession management practices, barriers, and opportunities. In collaboration with MCI's Family Business Center, the project will identify the primary gaps where family firms could develop succession management capabilities. Groves will also identify program collaboration opportunities between MCI and PGBS focused on the study of family business succession planning and leadership transitioning.

As a Fulbright Scholar, Groves will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the US and Austria. Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home institutions, labs, and classrooms, scholars share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad. As Fulbright Scholar alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 88 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 39 who have served as a head of state or government.

The Fulbright Program is the US government's flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the US and partner countries around the world. The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs is pleased to announce that 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program. Celebrations throughout the year will highlight the impressive accomplishments and legacy of the program and its alumni throughout its first 75 years, both in the US and around the world. A dedicated 75th anniversary website is being updated throughout 2021 to showcase anniversary events and to facilitate ongoing engagement.

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach, conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation by the US Congress to the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations in foreign countries and in the United States also provide direct and indirect support.

