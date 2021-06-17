DJ ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s)

ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV (RUSE) ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jun-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY UCITS ETF SICAV DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.53140000 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189000 CODE: RUSE ISIN: LU1483649312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSE Sequence No.: 112004 EQS News ID: 1209227 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209227&application_name=news

