Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully enabled odds-line wagering across the entire Fandom Sports ecosystem. Game titles include: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike:GO, Valorant, FIFA, Overwatch, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, StarCraft BroodWar, King of Glory, Warcraft 3, StarCraft 2, and World of War Craft across the entire Fandoms Sports ecosystem.

On June 3, the Company announced the deployment of eleven additional game titles for dynamic predictions on top of the original launch of League of Legends, Counterstrike:GO and Dota 2 from Q1 2021.These deployments were based on Fandom's machine learning enabled neural network's derived predictions and wagers for Peer-to-Peer (P2P) interactions. Odds line wagering will facilitate a more robust consumer offering as Esports wagerers will be able to place bets against odds lines to further interact with their favourite Esports team and streams regardless of P2P availability.

"The dynamic capabilities of the Fandom Sports UIA platform will be used to refine the Company's data analytics proficiencies to remain at the forefront of wagering technologies for popular game titles. Esports odds line wagering rounds out our Esports offering and provides Esports fans with a centralized, comprehensive wagering experience. The Company will now be able to develop multiple revenue streams by acting as the house on other sides of Esports wagers. Our development team will also be analyzing the incoming odds feeds and game outcomes to optimize the platform's predictive capabilities moving forward. Fandom Sports remains committed to applying industry leading data analytics and presentation capabilities as we round out our Esports offerings and look to expand beyond Esports," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

