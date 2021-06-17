Aircraft Filters Market worth $1,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market research report "Aircraft Filters Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Type (Fluid, Air), Application (Engine, Hydraulic System, Avionics, Cabin, Pneumatic system), Material, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Aircraft Filters Market size is projected to grow from USD 823 million in 2021 to USD 1,002 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in aircraft renewals and aircraft deliveries.

The aircraft filters market includes major players Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Donaldson Inc. (US), Safran (France), Porvair PLC (UK), and Freudenberg & Co.KG (Germany). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft filters production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Importance of hydraulic fluids in lubrication system will drive the demand for hydraulic system segment

The hydraulic system segment is expected to be the largest market by value. Hydraulic fluids play a crucial role in aircraft systems for lubrication, creating an energy transmission channel as well as providing a means for heat transfer. Most hydraulic system failures are caused due to contamination within the systems. These systems cannot perform if any of their functions are compromised. Contamination can lead to losses by way of high maintenance costs, increased downtime, and high replacement costs. The purpose of hydraulic filters is twofold: to keep the oil clean and to reduce on-going maintenance costs. Hydraulic filters will always play a crucial role in aircraft and aircraft systems since they are required in all functions like landing and takeoff gear systems, braking systems, wings, etc. Hence, even when electric aircraft become prominent, hydraulics would be a necessary part of their aircraft systems. The future of the aircraft filters market is based on the performance of this segment.

The air filter segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the air filter segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft filters market during the forecast period. The growth of the air filter segment of the aircraft filters market can be attributed to 2 major purposes.

Passenger/crew cabin air supply - Cabin air supply is an artificially controlled supply of air that ensures that air pressure and air composition inside the cabin/aircraft fuselage is maintained within the required limits. The filters inside the aircraft cabin play an important role in the recirculation of air and its filtering.

Aircraft engine intake air supply - These filters filter the intake air necessary for aircraft engines, whether reciprocating engines or jet engines, to purify the air and remove debris, dust, or other contaminants.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft filters market during the forecast period. UAVs are a relatively newer concept in the field of aviation and are a hybrid version of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. These aircraft have a wide range of applications ranging from civilian purposes like goods delivery and military purposes like surveillance and reconnaissance to research purposes like studying the relief features and vegetation cover of a region.

The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft filters market during the forecast period. OEMs procure aircraft filters from their manufacturers. The restructuring of fleets by airlines as well as their expansion are anticipated to boost new aircraft sales, in turn driving the OEM demand for filters.

The aluminium and plastic segments are projected to witness the highest CAGRs during the forecast period

Based on the material, the aluminium and plastic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rates for the aircraft filters market during the forecast period.

There are two major types of aluminum air filters:

Temporary use air filters

Lifetime air filters

Plastic fuel filters are manufactured for pipeline fuel distribution systems inside aircraft. These filters inhibit the ability of water particles to coalesce in a fuel filter/separator system. They also act as biofilters that remove microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi, which have the ability to flourish in jet fuel. Their growth may result in solids that plug fuel filters.

The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the aircraft filters market during the forecast period. The market is in the growing stage in North America, with leading aircraft manufacturers, aircraft filter manufacturers, and distributors present in the region. The countries considered for market analysis in this region are the US and Canada. The manufacturing operations of raw materials, components, and assembly lines of aircraft filters have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Aircraft systems, which include aircraft filters, are of prime importance due to their use in the commercial and defense sectors.

The general & business aviation industry in North America is one of the most developed in the world. Further expansion of this industry and the increasing demand for light aircraft and business jets are set to boost the aircraft filters market in the region. As the pandemic recedes and businesses & tourism return to normal levels, the aircraft filters market in North America is expected to grow steadily.

