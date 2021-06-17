

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation increased in May, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.1 percent increase in April.



Education cost gained 15.6 percent yearly in May and prices for clothing and footwear grew 1.9 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, recreation and culture, and miscellaneous goods and services rose by 1.5 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 1.3 percent in May.



