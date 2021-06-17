

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output declined in April after rising in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The construction output fell 2.2 percent month-on-month in April, after a 4.1 percent growth in March. In February, construction output decreased 2.1 percent.



Production in building construction decreased 1.0 percent monthly in April and output in civil engineering declined 6.1 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output accelerated 42.3 percent in April, following a 20.0 percent gain in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output fell 1.6 percent monthly, and gained 32.7 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the largest decrease were recorded in Hungary, Germany and Slovenia, while the increase were observed in Romania, Poland and Bulgaria.



