Alpha Esports Tech Inc.: Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Mack Sporting Goods

Alpha and Mack Sporting Goods team up to launch Esports events on GamerzArena

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed an Esports partnership with Mack Sporting Goods ("MSG"), a retail sporting goods company based out of Texas.

As part of this partnership, Alpha will help MSG expand their traditional athletic sporting goods market into the rapidly expanding Esports market. Alpha will host and operate multiple Esports activations on its online platform GamerzArena, starting with the MSG Madden League. MSG Madden League participants will play weekly for 18 weeks and compete for a chance to advance to the playoffs based on their records, following which, Alpha and MSG to host a virtual Esports 'Big Game' final.

In addition, MSG will leverage their in-store real estate, customer CRM platforms and data to drive GamerzArena sign-ups to participate in the newly formed MSG Madden League.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with MSG and look forward to kicking off our Madden League and other activations in the coming weeks," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "We have been quickly signing many different partnerships with brands and organizations given the hyper-growth surrounding Esports which will attract new users to GamerzArena platform."

"Mack Sporting Goods is excited to be apart of this strategic partnership to promote the MSG Madden League as well as other coming esports tournaments and leagues on the GamerzArena platform," said owner of MSG, Alex Mack. "We anticipate this partnership making our Madden, F1, 2K, and wild Rift events more accessible with a higher level of competition and organization. We want the MSG Madden League to be known for big prize pools, creating Pros, and low cost of participation. We receive all of the above with our partnership with Alpha."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at:www.alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: media@alphatech.inc

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Matthew Schmidt

CEO and Director

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652029/Alpha-Esports-Tech-Announces-Partnership-with-Mack-Sporting-Goods