Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce implementation of core environmental, social, and corporate governance ("ESG") initiatives as part of its commitment to discover and develop resources in a sustainable manner at the Skukum Gold Project (the "Project" or the "Skukum Gold Project") in Yukon, Canada.

ESG Highlights include:

Employment of C/TFN citizens directly and through affiliated/owned service providers

Commencement of best practice environmental baseline programs

Minimizing the Project's carbon footprint via a solar power system installation

Formation of a Technical Committee to support and oversee aspects of the upcoming exploration program

Whitehorse Gold's CEO, Kevin Weston, commented, "We are very proud to build alliances with local communities and indigenous peoples, specifically the C/TFN, as we prepare to commence our first full season of exploration at the Skukum Gold Project. The participation of and related benefits to the community are key to the Company's success as we move the Project forward. We also believe that the use of solar power generation technology on our exploration program marks the first step in our carbon reduction plan and establishes the Company's commitment to responsible mineral exploration and development."

EMPLOYMENT

To date, eleven C/TFN citizens have been hired to support Whitehorse Gold's planned field program through the Company's exploration services provider, Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. The C/TFN citizens, some of which worked on our initial exploration program last year, will undertake an extensive onboarding and orientation program prior to commencing work at the Skukum Gold Project.

Additionally, maintenance of the final portion of the Skukum Gold Project access road will be undertaken by Southern Lakes Logistics, an entity which is owned and operated by a member of the C/TFN community.

ENVIRONMENT

The Company has entered into an agreement with SLR Consulting Limited to undertake environmental baseline testing required for the advancement of Project activities. SLR Consulting Limited, global leaders in environmental and advisory solutions, will be working in concert with Metro Drilling Inc., a C/TFN member-owned business, on this program.

Whitehorse Gold has also engaged MGRID Energy Inc., a C/TFN member-owned company, to implement a solar power initiative at the Skukum Gold Project's 50-person camp. As part of the initiative, a microgrid energy supply system will be installed, which is comprised of an 80kW lithium-ion battery storage bank powered by a 75kW propane clean burning generator and 150 405-watt solar panels (equaling approximately 60kW of power generation capacity). This system is intended to allow the Company to assess the efficacy of low carbon power for its exploration activities in the future.

INVESTOR RELATIONS PROGRAM

The Company also announces that it has retained Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive") to assist with investor outreach and general market awareness. Proactive is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal, and events management company, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London, and Sydney. It operates financial websites-providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies, and syndicates content across a broad range of financial and general news portals.

The Company has engaged Proactive for a 12-month term for the fee of $22,500 allowing for unlimited editorial and video interview coverage of news releases and other corporate developments. All content will be published on Proactive's websites and further featured through Proactive's network of syndication partners. The agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company and Proactive are at arm's length and, to the Company's knowledge, Proactive does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

About Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Skukum Gold Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km southwest of Whitehorse. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the past producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 km of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated infrastructure. Operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Kevin Weston"

Kevin Weston, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Steve Stakiw, Vice President - Corporate Affairs

Phone: 1-604-336-5919

Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca

www.whitehorsegold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, the engagement of and work to be completed by the C/TFN employees and contractors, the services to be provided by Proactive and the future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices; that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations, including labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, security disruptions, damage to or loss of equipment, whether due to flooding, political changes, title issues, intervention by local landowners, environmental concerns, pandemics (including COVID-19) or otherwise; that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Skukum Gold Project; that the Company will be able to complete the required upgrading and retrofitting of the Skukum Gold Project infrastructure to be fit for the Company's planned mining activities; that the Company will be able to meet its current and future obligations; that the Company will be able to comply with environmental, health and safety laws; that the Company will be able to secure financing on suitable terms; and the assumptions underlying mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; actual exploration results; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; results of future exploration activities and resource estimates; future metal prices; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market or business conditions; uninsured risks; regulatory changes; defects in title; availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis; accidents or equipment breakdowns; delays in receiving government and regulatory approvals; unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same; and other exploration risks or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87866