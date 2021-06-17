

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $140 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $1212 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $918 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $41.30 billion from $41.55 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $918 Mln. vs. $972 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $41.30 Bln vs. $41.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.10



