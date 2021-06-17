Belectric, Enerparc, Juwi and Baywa have almost 10 GW of project capacity under operation between them, roughly half the volume being managed by the next 32 biggest maintenance providers combined.A ranking compiled to identify the top 36 solar project operations and maintenance (O&M) companies in Europe has been dominated by German firms, which accounted for 14 of the businesses on the list. New York-based analyst Solytic came up with the figures, which identified Germany's Belectric as the continent's top O&M provider, with 2.79 GWp of capacity in its portfolio. Compatriot businesses Enerparc ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...