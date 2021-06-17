Leading Financial Services Companies Use Applitools Visual AI to Deliver Better Apps Faster

Seven of the top 10 banks in North America and three of the top four banks in Australia deliver flawless brand experiences and improved consumer access to digital products with Applitools

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools ( https://applitools.com/ ), provider of a next generation test automation through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced it has grown its annual recurring revenue in the financial services sector by more than 200 percent year-over-year. Applitools serves the world's largest commercial banks, credit card providers, insurance companies, stock brokerages, financial technology (FinTech) companies and more.

The sharp rise in Applitools Visual AI usage among the global financial services (FinServ) industry is obvious. Like many large corporations, FinServ companies must reliably test and validate mobile apps, online web portals and pages, and PDF documents at scale with greater velocity and with compliance requirements in mind. Delivering a flawless customer experience became even more business-critical in 2020 as mobile apps and websites became the face of financial brands and ultimately the only interaction point between banks and their customers.

Learn more about automated testing for Financial Services and sign up for a demo at https://applitools.com/financial-services-lpdr/ .

Customer expectations for how an application functions, how it appears on any screen, and how accessible it is puts pressure on engineering teams to build and deploy CI/CD pipelines for faster feedback cycles and time to market capabilities. Integrating Visual AI into a FinTech stack is rapidly decreasing cycle times and increasing the quality of digital properties across individual consumer accounts and wholesale business accounts alike.

"Thanks to Applitools Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, we are able to quickly catch browser specific defects that our functional tests cannot," said Joe Emison, co-founder and CTO of Branch Financial, Inc. "Applitools has proven to be essential in validating that our application is production ready and that our customers' experience is unrivaled."

According to the Top 4 Emerging Trends in Financial Services from Gartner Research, "The focus on customer digital experience will continue to increase" and "Investments in artificial intelligence will continue to increase sharply."* Applitools Visual AI is computer vision technology built upon machine learning algorithms with data from more than one billion images analyzed. This automation technology helps FinServ product and engineering teams rapidly deliver high-impact features and flawless user experiences faster than ever before.

"Financial services companies differentiate through an ultra-responsive approach toward delivering new products and services," said Torsten Volk, Managing Research Director at EMA Research. "Applitools leverages AI to accelerate the release lifecycle, maximizing team productivity for app development."

FinServ customers save time, money and resources with Applitools Visual AI. Below are some examples:

? Fortune 500 financial services company saves hundreds of hours in labor time for QA teams by using Applitools for automating PDF checks. Read more at: https://applitools.com/case-studies/fortune-500-financial-services-company/

? National Australia Bank uses technologies like Applitools to provide its customers with an unparalleled user experience. Read more at: https://itbrief.com.au/story/applitools-integrates-rally-bug-management-with-eyes-test-automation-platform

? Three Experts Discuss the Future of Testing in Financial Services at: https://applitools.com/event/expert-panel-the-future-of-testing-in-financial-services/

"Accelerating time to market without sacrificing quality has become table stakes for Agile and DevOps professionals," said Igor Draskovic, VP, Developer Specialist at BNY Mellon. "While traditional cloud testing platforms are subject to false positives and slow execution times, Applitools' unique ability to run Visual AI in parallel containers can give your team the unfair advantage of stability, speed, and improved test coverage. This modern approach to testing is something that all DevOps professionals should strongly consider."

*Source: Gartner Research, Infographic: Top 4 Emerging Trends in Financial Services, 2019 .

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621068/Applitools_Logo.jpg