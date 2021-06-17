The SFOne tracker is designed for modules with 72 and 78-cell designs. According to Soltec, it reduces the time spent in its installation by 75% and will be available in all markets where the company operates.From pv magazine Spain Spain-based solar tracker maker Soltec announced, today, the launch of SFOne, a new solar tracker with a 1P double-row configuration. The SFOne is designed for modules with 72 and 78-cell designs and is self-powered by a dedicated module that, according to Soltec, translates into a lower operating cost. Soltec already launched the SA Series 1P multi-row technology tracker, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...