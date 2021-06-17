Newswire's CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications Talks Corporate Social Responsibility and Employee Engagement in Forbes Communications Council Articles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Forbes Communications Council is an invite-only organization that was created for senior-level executives in the communications and public relations industry to share their feedback on industry-driven topics.

Charlie Terenzio, the CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire, a press release distribution company, is commonly featured in these articles that cover a range of topics from sharing communications lessons to leadership advice and more.

Recently, he was featured in two articles that were rooted in the importance of communication both within an organization and between an organization and the public.

In the first article , executives were asked to share helpful tips to ensure corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts don't come across as a marketing ploy, while the second article focused on sharing innovative ways to boost employee engagement.

"No matter if it's a press release, an internal memo, social media post, or anything in between, clear communication is a catalyst of growth and success," said Terenzio.

Newswire has been leveraging its innovative and industry-leading software since 2004 to help small to midsize companies of all industries clearly and consistently communicate with their target audiences to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

"It's always a pleasure to be featured in these articles alongside knowledgeable executives who are sharing their valuable insights and experiences so others can continue to grow and evolve," he noted.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

