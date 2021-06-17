Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
WKN: A1W7P1 ISIN: FI4000062195 Ticker-Symbol: 295 
Frankfurt
17.06.21
08:05 Uhr
10,200 Euro
-0,200
-1,92 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2021 | 15:17
136 Leser
Taaleri Oyj: Changes in Taaleri's Executive Management Team

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JUNE 2021 AT 16:05 (EEST)

Changes in Taaleri'sExecutive Management Team

Taaleri Oyj reinforces its Executive Management Team to strengthen the implementation of the company's revised strategy. Tero Saarno, Director of Taaleri's Bioindustry business, and Siri Markula, who is responsible for the Group's Communications, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Marketing, have been appointed to the Group's Executive Management Team as of 17 June 2021.

"Bioindustry is an important part of our revised strategy, which focuses on private equity funds concentrated on sustainable development. Tero brings experience and expertise to the Management Team, especially from the energy industry and the circular economy," says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri. "Our vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability. In addition, we want to develop as an interesting investment. Siri strengthens our Management Team's expertise in communications, investor relations development and sustainability work, which supports the achievement of our goals."

After the appointments, Taaleri's Executive Management Team includes

  • Robin Lindahl, CEO
  • Kai Rintala, Director, Renewable Energy
  • Essi Sten, Director, Real Estate
  • Tero Saarno, Director, Bioindustry
  • Titta Elomaa, CEO, Garantia Insurance Company
  • Janne Koikkalainen, General Counsel
  • Minna Smedsten, CFO
  • Siri Markula, Head of Communications and Investor Relations

More detailed information on the members of the Executive Management Team can be found on Taaleri's website:
https://www.taaleri.com/en/corporate-responsibility/governance/executive-management-team (https://www.taaleri.com/en/corporate-responsibility/governance/executive-management-team)

Taaleri Plc
Communications


For further information, please contact:
CEO Robin Lindahl, +358 50 595 9616, robin.lindahl@taaleri.com (mailto:robin.lindahl@taaleri.com)

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 1.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
