Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors resolved on share-based incentive plan

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JUNE 2021 AT 16:10 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors resolved on share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc has resolved on a new share-based incentive plan directed to the Group key employees. The purpose of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and plan participants for increasing the value of Taaleri in the long-term, as well as to retain the participants in the Group and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning and accumulating shares in the company. The incentive plan offers the participants a possibility to earn reward based on achievement of the targets set for the performance period. If a participant's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment, as a rule, no reward is paid.

The key employee performance share plan 2021-2025 includes 3 performance periods: calendar years 2021-2023, 2022-2024 and 2023-2025. The Board of Directors resolves on the plan's performance criteria and targets to be set for each performance criterion at the beginning of each performance period.

During the performance period 2021-2023, the reward of the plan is based on the total shareholder return of the Taaleri Plc share (TSR).

The potential reward earned from the performance period 2021-2023 is paid partly in the company shares and partly in cash after the end of the performance period in spring 2024. The cash portion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to a key employee.

A key employee must hold the net number of shares paid from the plan, until their share ownership in the company in total corresponds to the value of their gross annual salary. This number of shares must be held as long as the employment or service in a company belonging to the Taaleri Group continues.

The gross rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2021-2023 correspond to the value of approximately 185,000 Taaleri Plc shares in maximum total, also including the portion to be paid in cash.

Approximately 10 key employees belong to the target group of the plan during the performance period 2021-2023, including members of the Executive Management Team.



