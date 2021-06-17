Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - EYEfi Group Technologies (CSE: EGTI) (OTC Pink: EGTTF), an electronics engineering and software development company, has successfully won a tender for the provision of integration services and a Phase 1 implementation for a large Australian State Government organization. EYEfi's Automated Incident Management platform is a software capability "plugin" within the EYEfi cloud platform, that provides a secure and central place for customers to manage incidents on their road network.

The Automated Incident Management platform captures the information in real-time, stores the data on a secure cloud platform and provides users with the automated collection of comprehensive information relating to all road incidents being monitored, such as the location, live imagery and location based information. Provided as subscription based, it allows users easy access via mobile, smartphone or desktop computer, while delivering live video into existing STREAMS based systems used by road authorities all across Australia.

The technology is used to process more than 3000 incidents per month at VicRoads, where it provides real-time incident visibility, GPS tracking of vehicles, automation of incident workflow processes, and a system of record for all incidents being attended to by Incident Management personnel. VicRoads, part of Department of Transport for the State of Victoria in southeast Australia, is responsible for more than 19,000 kilometres of arterial roads from the major freeways and highways to the smaller roads.

Steven Bevens, Incident Response Team Leader at VicRoads, stated: "EYEfi has directly enabled VicRoads to improve our productivity, efficiency, and compliance, along with added security via the cameras, of our officers at incident sites. The solution enables Vic Roads to improve traffic management across Victoria, provide a better service to road users while keeping our people safe."

Under this new contract, EYEfi will be taking a lead role in providing technology integration, with Phase 1 implementation enabling the connection of 3rd party cameras operated by bus companies, along with other mobile and portable traffic management camera providers. EYEfi will provide further updates once Phase 1 implementation has been completed.

EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Sensors connect and deliver data to EYEfi Cloud, a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications, using a simple to use dashboard style user interface.

In April, Fujitsu delivered an initial order for EYEfi's Cloud and Smart Drain Solution from Transurban Group for its initial phase 1 rollout in Australia's third largest state, Queensland, for managing storm water pits to mitigate against floods. During the recent bushfire season, the company provided Melbourne Water with spatial targeting capabilities using high precision visual spectrum cameras and thermal sensors along with lightning detection capability, which enabled key fire personnel to determine in real-time, the geographical location of a fire to within +/- 75 meters, at a 95% confidence level, from a distance of 15 kilometers.

The company is well funded having recently raised $2.2 million. The shares, which began trading on the CSE on December 4, 2020, are currently trading at $0.80.

For more information about EYEfi's products, please visit the company's website www.EYEfiGroup.com, contact Simon Langdon, CEO, by email at info@EYEfiGroup.com. For investor relations in North America, please contact Mark van der Horst at 604-760-7604 or by email at mark@GaleCapital.com.

