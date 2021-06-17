Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced it has engaged the independent auditing firm dbbmckennon as its certifying public accountant, effective immediately. dbbmckennon is a full-service, PCAOB Registered Certified Public Accounting firm, providing audit, tax, and consulting services.

dbbmckennon will initially focus on auditing the Company's financial statements for the past two years, as part of the Company's previously announced plan to uplist to the OTCQB Marketplace and subsequently to the Nasdaq. The Company plans for dbbmckennon to also support completing the Company's required filings with the SEC, including an S-1 Registration Statement.

"We are pleased to announce that dbbmckennon will represent an important partner in the evolution of GreenGro as we embark upon the next stage of our growth strategy," said James Haas, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "Their engagement also represents an important milestone for GreenGro as we will become a fully-reporting company with the SEC; a goal we have eyed for over six years now. The execution of our growth strategy, full transparency and accountability with our long-term investors and prospective uplisting should immediately increase our visibility in the marketplace and expand our institutional investor base, all critical factors towards maximizing shareholder value," concluded Mr. Haas.

About dbbmckennon LLC

dbbmckennon is a full-service, PCAOB Registered Certified Public Accounting firm, providing audit, tax, and consulting services to individuals and businesses through its offices located in Newport Beach, San Diego, and Santa Monica, CA. The firm delivers a more personalized service with the highest level of professionalism. In addition to specializing in SEC audits and reporting, dbbmckennon is the leading PCAOB registered CPA firm in the U.S. for companies conducting equity crowdfunding under Regulation A+ (Reg A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Title III of the JOBS Act).

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.

