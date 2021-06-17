ReelTime Rentals Inc: LoudMouth News to Join ReelTime TVs Fall Lineup Expanding Beyond Radio While Broadening its Subjects to Over 150 Million Potential Viewers

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announces that its' "LoudMouth News" is expanding from terrestrial radio to join the ReelTime TV line up of original programming on ReelTime TV streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and soon to be Apple TV.

The combined active monthly users on the ReelTime TV streaming networks now exceeds 100 million over Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Over 40 million additional potential viewers will join once the network goes live on Apple TV.

"Loudmouth News' which has been produced by ReelTime, became the first, longest running and only syndicated terrestrial (over the air) radio program that focused on the news relating to the marijuana industry in the USA and Canada. Historically, LoudMouth presented the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

Moving forward, as part of the expansion from radio to TV, LoudMouth has broadened the scope of subject matter from being marijuana specific to anything impactful, controversial, or simply interesting and entertaining.

The ReelTime TV channels will contain a combination of ReelTime Media original programming as well as serving up additional other cutting-edge content.

LoudMouth News began as a two-minute syndicated news program and quickly grew to a five-minute segment running as news on a variety of stations across the nation. The news format can be listened to at www.loudmouthnews.com or on an increasing number of stations throughout the country.

LoudMouth News is currently cleared to air on over 700 radio stations in the USA, 128 in Canada. In addition to being broadcast over the air, LoudMouth News is broadcast by YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVUtl_HEsKdZ1uTlnjmgB1Q and has been available as a podcast on all android and apple devices.

Reeltime CEO Barry Henthorn stated: 'LoudMouth is taking the gloves off and is leveraging its strong following and historic place in radio history to reach a broader audience in a new medium. By opening up its subjects covered, LoudMouth can now reach a wider audience and attract additional sponsors and advertisers. I look forward to seeing wat this exceptionally creative group creates moving forward.'

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

