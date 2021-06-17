Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with tax and advisory firm CATC-HCC, bolstering its presence in the Caribbean with four additional locations in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten.

The CATC-HCC group of companies is led by Office Managing Partners Mireille de Miranda, Reint Roossien, Norman Henriquez and Jans Stam van Malsen, operating with more than 65 professionals. Headquartered in Aruba, the full-service firm provides tax and advisory services to individuals and businesses.

"Our vision remains to be a benchmark organization and leading firm for financial business support in the region," Mireille said. "Our clients operate both locally and in multiple jurisdictions, and collaborating with Andersen Global further supplements our service offerings and ability to deliver seamless, best-in-class services globally as we continue to create value for our clients."

"CATC-HCC provides broad regional and synergistic coverage as we continue to expand in the Caribbean," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. "Mireille and her team demonstrate the highest professional standards and commitment to stewardship, which complements our global platform and provides us with an opportunity to further strengthen the capabilities of the group in this important region as part of our global strategy."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 275 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

