

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) agreed to buy the U.K. digital wealth manager Nutmeg for an undisclosed sum. The transaction will be completed later in the year, Nutmeg said in a statement.



Nutmeg has more than 140,000 clients and more than 3.5 billion pounds of assets under management.



Nutmeg noted that it will form the bedrock of the bank's retail digital wealth management offering internationally over the long term, complementing the launch of Chase as a digital bank in the UK later this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JPMORGAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de