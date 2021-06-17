Brytlyt Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Building BrytlytDB, a GPU-powered Analytics Platform that Is Transforming the Way Companies Leverage Data

BrytlytDB's ability to analyze multi-billion-row data sets in milliseconds to derive valuable insights makes it highly valuable in a wide range of industries

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered database and analytics platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Brytlyt Limited with the 2021 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award for BrytlytDB. The platform helps enterprises overcome the challenges of traditional analytics systems and offers accelerated, flexible, highly interactive, and easy-to-understand insights and visualizations. Built on PostgreSQL, the platform is compatible with most existing systems and aids users by enhancing the speed of their systems, without requiring new software/solutions.

"BrytlytDB uniquely combines AI and an open-source relational database, PostgreSQL, with the processing power of GPUs," said Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, Industry Analyst. "Unlike many competing solutions, Brytlyt's GPU platform does not need to pre-aggregate or preprogram data to generate results. It automatically filters the rows of data with essential information, accelerating data analytics and making it more efficient."

Brytlyt's high-performance GPUs make the complex extract, transform, and load (ETL) process simple and fast, while the platform's advanced machine learning capabilities add significant value to the data processing technique and eliminate disparate processes. While BrytlytDB accelerates data analysis, the company's visualization tool, SpotLyt, provides highly interactive geospatial mapping, in addition to typical data visualizations. Brytlyt's platform automatically captures and manages user behavior to change the graphics on dashboards dynamically.

Brytlyt's GPU-powered database and analytics platform can serve customers of all sizes across various industries, such as telecom, retail, finance, oil and gas, healthcare, and logistics. In the telecom sector, BrytlytDB generates insights within milliseconds to help communication service providers (CSPs) understand customers' requirements and improve the customer experience. Furthermore, with the emergence of 5G, GPU-accelerated analytics provides high levels of streaming, geospatial mapping and machine learning to enable massive amounts of data to be analyzed and represented in an easy-to-understand manner. In the retail sector, BrytlytDB allows retailers to conduct in-depth analysis on customer behavior trends in the shortest possible time so that retail businesses can target their customers proactively.

"Brytlyt can potentially make a strong industry impact, especially with a GPU database that works on PostgreSQL and offers high-performance, high-speed, and high-quality visual analytics," noted Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed. "Brytlyt drives growth for customers by empowering them with data processing speeds up to 1,000 times faster than legacy systems. Overall, Brytlyt drives the growth of accelerated analytics, and customers find the company's solution to be extremely reliable when analyzing large data sets."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Brytlyt Limited

Brytlyt, founded in London in 2013, helps the world's largest telcos, retailers and financial institutions to make sense of their data through speed-of-thought analysis and visualisation technology. Brytlyt is the only GPU database working with patent-pending software built on PostgreSQL for high performance, high speed and high-quality visual analytics. For more information, please visit www.brytlyt.com.