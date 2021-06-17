Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CodeMill AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (321/21)

On request of CodeMill AB, company registration number 556762-3839, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 18, 2021. Shares Short name: CDMIL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13,968,583 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914819 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 227436 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556762-3839 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08 463 8300.