

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has selected third generation AMD EPYC processors to launch the new class of virtual machines 'the T2D instance,' AMD said in a statement.



Google said T2D instance provides 56% higher absolute performance and more than 40% higher price performance for scale-out workloads. T2D instances will be available in the third-quarter.



AMD noted that 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors allow Google Cloud customers to seamlessly integrate workloads with their existing x86 ecosystems, enabling applications and frameworks to work with the T2D instances. The new instances are offered in eight different predefined VM shapes, with up to 60 vCPUs per VM, and up to 4GB of memory per vCPU, making this technology ideal for scale-out workloads.



