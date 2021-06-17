Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.: Seven Arts Entertainment Retains Music Industry Professional

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc., (OTC PINK:SAPX), the Company, is pleased to announce Thom Hazaert has been retained to assist with the Company's subsidiary, Seven Arts Music.

Mr. Hazaert has over 25 years experience in all aspects of the music industry and has been instrumental in launching major artists such as Linkin Park, Papa Roach and Limp Bizkit. His vast industry background can be viewed on his Wikipedia page here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thom_Hazaert

Mr. Hazaert will be tasked with managing the Company's Seven Arts Music subsidiary. His initial focus will be identifying the chain of custody over the masters of the recently departed artist, DMX.

Though there was a strained relationship between old management and DMX, the Company intends to reach out to his estate and seek their blessing to re-master and re-release some of the Seven Arts tracks as a tribute album. We intend to approach this project respectfully and with reverence for the life and legacy of DMX.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm excited to have Thom on board with Seven Arts. His experience with music labels, A&R and artist management is precisely what we need to hit the ground running on developing the Company's music library."

Contact: sevenartsent@gmail.com

Twitter: @SAPX_7arts

