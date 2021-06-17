Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanexa AB (324/21)

With effect from June 18, 2021, the subscription rights in Nanexa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 28, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NANEXA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016127716 Order book ID: 228702 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 18, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nanexa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NANEXA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016127708 Order book ID: 228703 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB