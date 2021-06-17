Development Marketing Team (DMT): Development Marketing Team Is Innovating The Real Estate Industry Through Data-Driven Sales And Marketing Strategies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Technology has undoubtedly been evolving at a rapid pace, shaping the way each generation lives, works and consumes. Real estate broker Alyssa Brody, and digital marketing expert Erica Sachse, founded Development Marketing Team (DMT) on that same core principle - utilizing today's cutting-edge technology to deliver the future of real estate. The data-enabled real estate sales and marketing brokerage aims to serve as a one-stop-shop offering for developers, buyers, sellers and renters.

Empowered by the understanding that technology enables decision-making, the female powerhouses created this new brokerage model, which produces successful results by using real-time data to more effectively market and sell real estate. What makes DMT unique is the company's highly skilled approach to source, identify and nurture prospective buyers, sellers and renters. From first impressions through close, the firm provides integrated marketing solutions and creative sales strategies tailored to each project.

Despite the pandemic, DMT rembullish on the NYC real estate market. One of the biggest challenges Covid-19 brought upon the industry is that realtors were not able to connect with prospective buyers face-to-face for showings. As early pioneers of virtual tours, the firm tailored its strategy to produce more effective videos - taking prospects on a comprehensive journey through buildings, residences and neighborhoods - resulting in an individualized experience. This meant that they could continue to provide all of the necessary services despite the complications that the pandemic introduced.

The firm believes that even though the real estate industry is constantly evolving, there is always room for more technologically-driven advances. 'Despite the growth of property technology, there is still plenty of room to revolutionize the way digital marketing is used to sell real estate. We are redefining the traditional sales and marketing model with a tailored, data-first approach,' says Alyssa.

Prior to launching DMT, Brody was a former Compass real estate agent. She started her career in Miami as a successful private investor before heading to New York to pursue her law degree. Her work as a real estate attorney makes her a coveted asset at the closing table, while her experience as a development marketing executive aids her impressive ability to produce creative selling strategies. With a proven mastery of new construction and pre-development planning, and a well-honed ability to leverage market data, it's no surprise she's set multiple sales records during her career.

She has surrounded herself with an equally impressive team. Working in parallel is digital dynamo Erica Sachse, who is leading the charge on marketing and technology efforts. Sachse brings with her a fresh outlook on the real estate space through her groundbreaking content and outstanding audience engagement across digital and traditional channels.

'We are empowered by the understanding that technology influences consumer behavior and informs decision-making,' says Erica. 'Our targeted approach aims to make intelligent connections between buildings and buyers by marrying real-time data with digital marketing best practices.'

With a focus on new developments across New York City, and plans to expand into South Florida later this year, DMT has several exciting projects in the pipeline. To find out more about these projects and DMT, you can check out their website here .

