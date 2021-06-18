Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 17 juin/June 2021) - New Wave Holdings Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,984,245 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 17, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

New Wave Holdings Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 5 984 245 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 17 juin 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 18 juin/June 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 21 juin/June 2021 Symbol/Symbole: SPOR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 64913V400 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA64913V4001 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 64913V103/ CA64913V1031

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com