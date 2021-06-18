Drumz Plc - AGM Statement

18 June 2021

Drumz plc

("Drumz" or the "Company")

AGM Statement

Drumz plc (AIM:DRUM), the investing company, focused on building value in the technology sector, is pleased to announce that, Simon Bennett, Non-Executive Chairman, will make the following statement at the AGM:

"We regret the ongoing Government restrictions relating to COVID 19 mean that attendance at the meeting to be held today has to be curtailed. The following statement provides an update on the business.

This is the first set of results following the re-focus of the Group on the technology sector. Our first investment in Acuity Risk Management Limited ("Acuity"), which specialises in the management of cybersecurity risk, is in a sector where customer demand is running exceptionally high, as more and more businesses seek to protect their data for financial, reputational and regulatory reasons. Demand for the company's proprietary software platform STREAM continues to grow and I look forward to reporting further on Acuity's progress in the coming months.

Our strategy is to invest in and acquire technology businesses where the Directors believe they can be improved by a combination of our management expertise and the provision of investment to improve the businesses growth prospects.

We remain focused on building on the performance improvements already made at Acuity and we continue to look at investment opportunities where we can transform value, with the priority being to deliver enhanced value for shareholders. I look forward to reporting on further progress in due course"