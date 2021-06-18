The first new ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) has been installed on the International Space Station.From pv magazine USA Astronauts Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) have completed their spacewalk upgrade of the international space station, installing the new iROSA roll-out solar arrays. The duration of the spacewalk was scheduled to last six and a half hours, and ended up totaling seven hours fifteen minutes, with the astronauts utilizing their battery-powered suits to traverse the exterior of the station. It cost about $100 million to install the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...