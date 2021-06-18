

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price data is due at 2.00 am ET Friday. Economists expect producer prices to climb 6.4 percent annually in May, faster than the 5.2 percent rise seen in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it was steady.



The euro was worth 130.96 against the yen, 1.0927 against the franc, 0.8563 against the pound and 1.1907 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



