Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, and HONOR, a global provider of smart devices, are announcing the launch of Elliptic's AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on HONOR's latest smartphone HONOR 50 SE. This is the first collaboration between Elliptic Labs and HONOR. The HONOR 50 SE smartphone, utilizing Mediatek's Dimensity 900 5G platform, is the latest mid-tier smartphone entry from HONOR that will ship by the end of June 2021. Elliptic Labs had announced the contract win for this design win previously and is making details available today.

"HONOR choosing Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform signals that our value proposition of better performance, decreased reliance on hardware sensors and strained supply chains, and lower costs is resonating strongly with the biggest and best smartphone OEMs," explained Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Working with large, experienced smartphone manufacturers like HONOR, which has big plans in its domestic and international markets, further expands the market's exposure to Elliptic's AI Virtual Smart Sensors."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs' technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

