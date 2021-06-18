DJ SWEF: May 2021 NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: May 2021 NAV 18-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 May 2021 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 May 2021, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 102.87p (30 April 2021: ex-dividend - 102.21p). Loans advanced GBP422.8m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP11.0m Cash and cash equivalents GBP3.7m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(11.0m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(5.8m) Net assets GBP420.7m

Capital amounts drawn as at 31 May 2021 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 May 2021 is shown below.

Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP179.3 GBP179.3 Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR 281.5 GBP241.9 GBP421.2m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP28.8 GBP28.8 Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR 13.6 GBP11.7 GBP40.5m

(1) The balances shown corresponds to cash advanced.

(2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate.

The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income.

