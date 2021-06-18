The BWRO unit, which has a treated water production capacity of around 11.80 ?L/h, was built with a pre-filtration module, a high-pressure DC pump, an RO module, and a post-treatment module. The PVT system was designed to meet the energy requirement of a high-pressure DC pump and a diaphragm-type circulation pump utilized to circulate soft water beneath the PV module for the active cooling of the panel itself.A group of scientists from the Tarbiat Modares University (TMU) in Iran has fabricated a brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) desalination unit integrated with a stand-alone hybrid photovoltaic-thermal ...

