

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) said that it expects the strong first half performance will underpin full year results. It expects to deliver fiscal year 2021 profit before tax , pre-exceptionals, significantly ahead of the published market consensus of 216 million pounds.



The company noted that its performance to date has exceeded its expectations.



The company noted that there is still a high level of uncertainty about the second half, both in terms of the pandemic situation and issues relating to supply due to shortages of semi-conductors, which have had a limited impact on the Group to date.



The Group's interim results will be published on 29 July 2021.



