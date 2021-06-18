

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monks Investment Trust plc. (MNKS.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year to 30 April 2021 surged to 1.08 billion pounds or 473.25 pence per share from last year's 58.29 million pounds or 26.50 pence per share.



Net return before finance costs and taxation grew to 1.08 billion pounds from 66.34 million pounds last year.



The Board has recommended that a single final dividend of 2.0 pence should be paid, compared to 2.5 pence last year.



