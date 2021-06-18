Lyxor Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.6252 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2060668 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 112061 EQS News ID: 1209450 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209450&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)