DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 289.1353 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76389 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 112172 EQS News ID: 1209561 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209561&application_name=news

June 18, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)